'AntiWomenKejriwal': Smriti Irani slams AAP chief over his election day tweet

    Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a tweet wherein he asked women in Delhi to discuss with men in their families whom they should vote for in the Delhi assembly elections.

    "Definitely go and vote. A special appeal to all women, just as you take up the responsibility of the home, the responsibility of the nation and Delhi is with you. All of you women must go to vote and take the men in your families along with you. Discuss with men who it is who it right to vote for," Kejriwal had tweeted in Hindi.

    Women capable of chosing their candidates: Smriti Irani slams Kejriwal

    In a strong response, Irani tweeted, "Do you not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for?" with a hashtag "#AntiWomenKejriwal".

    AAP will form 3rd time govt in Delhi: Kerjiwal after voting with his family

    Responding to the attack, Kejriwal tweeted: "Smriti ji, women of Delhi have decided who to vote for. And across Delhi, women have decided who their family will vote for. After all, they have to run the house."

    The BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress are locked in a triangular contest in Delhi's electoral battle. In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP won 67 of the 70 seats, while the BJP won three seats.

    The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and hopes to repeat the performance in the assembly polls too. The Congress came second in all seats and AAP a distant third.

    X