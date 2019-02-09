Woman in whose abdomen a scissor was left after surgery stable now

Hyderabad, Feb 9: In a shocking case of medical negligence, a pair of forceps was left inside a woman's abdomen after a surgery which was conducted at Hyderabad's Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in November last year.

The surgical forceps remained inside her stomach for over three months and she had to endure excruciating pain for close to a hundred days. It was only recently that an X-Ray scan revealed that a forceps was inside her.

A surgery to remove the forceps was done today and she is now said to be stable.

"The patient complained of pain in her abdomen. She had undergone a hernia surgery on Nov 2. Today, an artery forceps was found in her abdomen after tests. The medical team removed it after operation. She is stable now. An internal committee will investigate it," ANI quoted Director of NIMS Dr K Manohar as saying today.

Accusing the doctors of their criminal negligence in conducting surgeries, relatives of the patient had on Saturday staged a dharna in front of the hospital and demanded action against the surgeons who botched up the surgery.

An internal committee has been constituted to probe the matter. Three doctors - Beerappa, Venu and Varma participated in the surgery, as per an HT report.

Hyderabad police have registered a case in this matter.

"Case has been registered against the team of doctors who performed the surgery. The probe is on," Vijay Kumar, ACP Panjagutta, told ANI.

In another case of medical negligence which came to fore in January this year, the nurses at a health centre in Rajasthan's Ramgarh allegedly pulled a premature baby so hard that its head was left inside the womb. Two male nurses were said to be at the centre of this major medical botch up in which the foetus broke into two parts. The nurse allegedly pulled the baby's legs with excessive force during delivery.