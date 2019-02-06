Woman who was thrown out of home for entering Sabarimala returns after Court order

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 06: Kanaka Durga, one of the two women who entered Sabarimala on 2 Jan, was allowed to enter her in-law's house on Tuesday in Malappuram district after court allowed her to stay at her in-law's house. She was earlier allegedly assaulted by her mother-in-law for entering.

Kanaka Durga said, "I got the court order and I could enter my house. I'm happy. I could not see my children today, but I hope I can see them next time. I don't have any difficulty to stay with them, they are not ready to stay with me. Everything will be solved."

Durga, one of the two women who made history by entering the Sabarimala temple, has been homeless after her family disowned her.

She had decided to take legal action against her family for domestic violence, and said that she won't enter her home before she gets the court order.

Kanaka Durga and 40-year-old Bindu Ammini, were the first ones of menstrual age to enter the famous hilltop shrine in decades.

The Supreme Court had in a historic verdict last year lifted the centuries-old ban and allowed women of all age groups to offer prayers at the temple.