Woman under COVID-19 treatment for 48 days tests negative for first time in Kerala hospital

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Pathanamthitta, Apr 24: After an endless wait, the test samples of a 62-year-old COVID-19 woman patient, who has been in a hospital here for the past 48 days, returned negative following which she was discharged on Friday.

The patient, Shirley Abraham'ssampleshad returned positive 20 times,while her last two consecutive results were negative. She would be in quarantinefor 14 days, a government press release said. State Health Minister K K Shailaja congratulated all the medicalpersonnel involved in the patient's treatment and care.

The woman is the primary contact of the the three-member Ranni family from Italy who had returned to the state and had tested positive. Her daughter had also tested positive.

The woman, who was admitted to the hospital on March 8, tested positive two days later. Though she showed minor symptoms of the infection, her condition was satisfactory, the release said. However, as she had blood pressure and high cholestrol, she was in the risk category, it added.