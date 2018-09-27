  • search

Woman tied to tree, beaten black and blue over alleged extra-marital affair

By
    Agartala, Sep 27: The Supreme Court may have decriminalised adultery, but the society, especially in the rural parts of the coutry, has its own to deal with such issues. A 40-year-old woman from Tripura's Gomati district was thrashed and humiliated by a group of women for allegedly having an extra-marital affair.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The victim was tied to a tree and mercilessly beaten up for allegedlly having an affair with one Ranjit Das, a married man. Ranjit's wife had reportedly found the victim with her husband at their house.

    Ranjit and his wife had a nasty argument over the alleged affair during which the former thrashed his spouse. She was hospitalised and succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, said a Hindustan Times report.

    Ranjit has been arrested and would be produced before the court later. The women of the Purba Rangamati village reportedly felt that the victim was responsible fot the death of Ranjit's wife.

    The victim, a married woman herself, was not only thrashed but also humiliated as a garland of shoes was put around her neck. A case has been registered at Birganj police station under Sections 498(A) and 304(B) of the IPC.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 27, 2018, 16:30 [IST]
