Woman SPO shot dead: PDP, NC condemn killing

Srinagar, Mar 16: The PDP and the National Conference on Saturday condemned the killing of a woman special police officer (SPO) by militants at her home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said the vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end in the Valley.

"I strongly condemn this brutal act of terror. My condolences to the family. This vicious cycle of death and destruction seems to have no end," she wrote on Twitter.

NC vice president Omar Abdullah also condemned the killing of the woman SPO.

"A lady special police officer (SPO) was shot & killed outside her home in South Kashmir earlier today. I condemn this act of terror & extend my condolences to her family & all her J&K police colleagues," he tweeted.

Militants shot SPO Khushboo Jan from close range at her home at Vehil in Shopian district earlier this afternoon, a police official said. She was shifted to a nearby hospital where she succumbed, he said.

