Woman soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir: Assam Rifles

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Assam Rifles said that for the first time in Kashmir, Rifle Women have been deployed on duty.

In a tweet, Assam Rifles said, "women soldiers of #AssamRifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles."

This is a unit of the Assam Rifle, which is the oldest paramilitary force of India.