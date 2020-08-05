Woman soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir: Assam Rifles

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: The Assam Rifles said that for the first time in Kashmir, Rifle Women have been deployed on duty.

In a tweet, Assam Rifles said, "Women soldiers of Assam Rifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles."

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

This is a unit of the Assam Rifle, which is the oldest paramilitary force of India.

Meanwhile, as it has been a year since the Indian Parliament took a historic decision to abrogate Article 370 in the J&K, the security forces have largely managed to stabilise the situation.

PM Modi lays foundation of Ram Temple, says 'finally a temple for Ram Lalla' | Oneindia News

As per the data, after the abrogation, the number of youth joining terror groups dropped by 40 per cent. The year only witnessed 67 youth taking to terror.