Woman soldiers deployed for first time in Kashmir: Assam Rifles

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 05: The Assam Rifles said that for the first time in Kashmir, Rifle Women have been deployed on duty.

    In a tweet, Assam Rifles said, "Women soldiers of Assam Rifles deployed for the first time in Kashmir make a positive impact on the local populace in a matter of days. Smiling faces of locals is a testimony of professionalism of the Riflewomen of Assam Rifles."

    This is a unit of the Assam Rifle, which is the oldest paramilitary force of India.

    Meanwhile, as it has been a year since the Indian Parliament took a historic decision to abrogate Article 370 in the J&K, the security forces have largely managed to stabilise the situation.

      As per the data, after the abrogation, the number of youth joining terror groups dropped by 40 per cent. The year only witnessed 67 youth taking to terror.

