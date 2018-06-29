English
Woman raped in Goa, taxi driver held

Posted By:
    Panaji, June 29: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a taxi driver near the airport in Vasco town, around 40 kms from here, police said today.

    The incident occurred last evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat (48) was arrested this morning, police added.

    "When the accused found the victim walking alone on the airport road in Vasco, he offered her a lift. However, when she refused, he dragged her into the vehicle and took her to an isolated place in Vasco where he sexually assaulted her," Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

    Based on the complaint filed by the victim this morning, the accused was arrested, he addded.

    "Bhat runs a taxi at the airport and lives in Vasco," Raposo said.

    Police are investigating the case.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 13:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2018

