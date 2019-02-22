Woman on Tinder threatens to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan, warns of nuclear attack; cops on lookout

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 22: A woman on Tinder, a dating up, reportedly threatened a 30-year-old man who is currently preparing for CA, that he would know 'who she really is' after the Rashtrapati Bhavan is blown up with a bomb, while warning him of a nuclear attack on Delhi.

[Karol Bagh fire: Hotel Arpit Palace owner arrested upon return from Qatar]

After receiving this threat message, the man ended up calling the Police Control Room. The man underwent rigorous questioning by the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and officials of the local police station.

During the interrogation, the man revealed that he had a fight with the woman during a chat on Tinder, this Wednesday. It was then, the woman said, "you don't know who I am. When there will be a nuclear attack on Delhi and the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be blown up with a bomb, you will get to know".

After which he stopped chatting, he informed the police around 10.30 pm, following which he was interrogated the whole night and let off on Thursday morning.

[Video: Why this Delhi traffic cop held a mirror in front of bike rider without helmet]

It is learnt that the man is also suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the woman and also had sought Tinder for their assistance in identifying her.