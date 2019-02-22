  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman on Tinder threatens to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan, warns of nuclear attack; cops on lookout

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 22: A woman on Tinder, a dating up, reportedly threatened a 30-year-old man who is currently preparing for CA, that he would know 'who she really is' after the Rashtrapati Bhavan is blown up with a bomb, while warning him of a nuclear attack on Delhi.

    [Karol Bagh fire: Hotel Arpit Palace owner arrested upon return from Qatar]

    Woman on Tinder threatens to blow up Rashtrapati Bhavan, warns of nuclear attack; cops on lookout

    After receiving this threat message, the man ended up calling the Police Control Room. The man underwent rigorous questioning by the Intelligence Bureau, the Special Cell of the Delhi Police and officials of the local police station.

    During the interrogation, the man revealed that he had a fight with the woman during a chat on Tinder, this Wednesday. It was then, the woman said, "you don't know who I am. When there will be a nuclear attack on Delhi and the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be blown up with a bomb, you will get to know".

    After which he stopped chatting, he informed the police around 10.30 pm, following which he was interrogated the whole night and let off on Thursday morning.

    [Video: Why this Delhi traffic cop held a mirror in front of bike rider without helmet]

    It is learnt that the man is also suffering from Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and is undergoing treatment.

    Meanwhile, police are on the lookout for the woman and also had sought Tinder for their assistance in identifying her.

    Read more about:

    tinder woman rashtrapati bhavan delhi police

    Story first published: Friday, February 22, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue