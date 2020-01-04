  • search
Trending Narendra Modi Qasem Soleimani
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman 'molested' inside moving bus in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 04: A woman on her way to office on Saturday was allegedly molested by a man inside a moving bus in Kolkata, police said.

    The incident occurred at around 10 am when the bus was moving through Esplanade area in the heart of the city, a senior officer said.

    Woman molested inside moving bus in Kolkata
    Representational Image

    In her complaint, the woman alleged that the man, in his late 20s, molested her while deboarding the packed bus at the crossing of Park Street and Jawarharlal Nehru Road, the officer said.

    TV actress 'molested' in city on New Year's eve

    "Hearing her screams, other passengers of the bus nabbed the man and handed him over to a traffic sergeant on duty at that location. The officer informed the local police station who later arrested the accused," he said.

    A probe has been initiated into the incident, the officer added.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    woman molested kolkata police

    Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue