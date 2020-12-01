YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman molested, father beaten up by 6 men in Kolkata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 01: A group of six men allegedly molested a woman near her home in the southern part of the city's New Alipore area and assaulted her father when he protested, police said on Monday.

    The alleged incident happened on Sunday night when the woman, a resident of New Alipore, was returning home and the six accused men passed lewd comments and made obscene gestures at her, a senior Kolkata Police official said.

    Woman molested, father beaten up by 6 men in Kolkata
    Representational Image

    "When she protested, they groped her from behind.

    Woman 'molested' inside moving bus in Kolkata

    Hearing her screams, her father rushed out of home and was beaten up by the accused. He lost one of his teeth during the assault," the officer said.

    After other family members of the two reached the spot, the six men fled.

    A complaint was lodged with the police on Monday following which a case was started, the official said adding that nobody was arrested in this connection till Monday evening.

    More KOLKATA POLICE News

    Read more about:

    kolkata police molested

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 1, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X