Woman gives birth on make-shift stretcher while being carried for 5 km

    Guwahati, Sep 09: A woman gave birth on her way to a state dispensary on a make-shift stretcher made using a cot, plastic sheet, and cloth, in Udalguri village of Chirang in Assam on Monday.

    Reportedly, two people had to carry the woman on the make-shift stretcher for 5 km.

    In another incident last month, a couple in Pratappur alleged that their child died during delivery due to the negligence of a hospital nurse at the nurse's residence.

    The couple who were on their way to the hospital was suggested by the ambulance driver to get their child delivered at the nurse's house instead.

    According to the woman's family, two people had carried the woman on it for 5 kilometers to the dispensary after they did not get any response from 102 ambulance service.

    "We called on 102 but did not get any response. Our patient was serious so I along with my relative carried her made this make-shift stretcher using the cot and carried her for 5 kilometers to the hospital. It was raining so we also covered it using plastic," Bijoy, a family member said.

    He said that there is no road connectivity to his village that's why they have to often take patients to the hospital on similar make-shift stretchers.

