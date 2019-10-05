  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Thane Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman gets 7 years in jail for abusing daughter of live in partner

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 05: A Thane court has sentenced a woman to seven years rigourous imprisonment for sexually abusing the five-year-old daughter of her live-in partner.

    District Judge D G Murumkar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Mumbra town in Thane district.

    In the order on October 1, the judge observed that additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar successfully proved all charges against the woman under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    Woman gets 7 years in jail for abusing daughter of live in partner
    Representational Image

    Moholkar told the court that the minor lived with her father and the woman. The girl's mother was employed in Dubai at that time.

    Andhra college staff accused of demanding sexual favours, arrested

    Her father used to remain away from home for prolonged duration because of his work and the woman would sexually abuse the girl in his absence, according to the prosecution.

    The matter came to light in April 2015, when the girl complained of severe pain and disclosed it to her father.

    A complaint was filed with Mumbra police and the woman was arrested.

    30 year old woman jumps and fall on a sexagenarian man, both died

    She was tried in the court under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

    More THANE News

    Read more about:

    imprisonment woman sexual abuse daughter thane

    Story first published: Saturday, October 5, 2019, 7:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue