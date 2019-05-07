Woman gangraped in Alwar: BJP calls it worse than Nirbhaya case

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

Jaipur, May 07: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday condemned the incident of gang rape in Alwar district and directed officials to take stern action against the accused.

"The state government is committed for women safety. Nearly a dozen police teams have been formed to arrest the accused and one arrest has been made. The victim and her family are given protection," Gehlot said in a statement.

The chief minister said action would also be taken against the police officials if any lapses were found.

The woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in Thanagazi area. She was going with her husband on a motorcycle when the accused stopped them and committed the crime.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who holds the home department for conspiring to suppress the brutal crime given the elections in the region.

Madan Lal Saini, Rajasthan BJP president, said that Ashok Gehlot must take responsibility for the crime and failure of the police to act promptly.

The BJP has described the gang rape worse than Delhi's Nirbhaya rape case.