    Woman from Karnataka raped in Uttarakhand by truck driver

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 01: A woman from Karnataka was allegedly raped by a truck driver in Uttarakhand's Tehri district, a police official said.

    The 28-year-old woman ran away from her home in Karnataka after a fight with her family, Sub Inspector Kandisaur Surendra Singh Rawat said.

    Representational Image

    According to a complaint lodged by the woman with Kandisaur Police, she was raped by the truck driver who had given her a lift, Rawat said, adding that the driver later dumped her somewhere on the way.

    The woman's medical examination on Saturday confirmed rape, the sub inspector said.

    Her statement has been recorded and her relatives in Karnataka have been informed, he said.

    A search was under way to trace the truck driver who was at large, he added.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 1, 2019, 12:01 [IST]
