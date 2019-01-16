Woman forced to consume 'spiked' juice, gangraped near mall

New Delhi, Jan 16: In yet another horrific incident, a 24-year-old woman was forced to drink juice containing sedatives and was later gangraped by her friend and his two accomplices near a mall in Delhi.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a passerby saw the woman crying near a car at Cross River Mall in east Delhi's Shahdara and informed the police.

The victim who is a resident of Seelampur in Delhi was called by her friend who is identified as Amit for a meeting on Monday near Cross River Mall.

During the meeting, Amit, accompanied by two friends, gave her juice with sedatives. As she fell unconscious, she was gang-raped by the three accused.

It is leanr that Amit, a businessman, who is a native of Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat, befriended the victim through a common friend some two months ago after he promised to get her home loan at a cheaper rate.

The police have registered a case of rape against Amit on the complaint of victim and are interrogating him to establish the role and identify his two friends, she added.