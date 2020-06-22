Woman ends life by jumping off hospital building in Pune

  • search
    Pune, June 22: A 36-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in the early hours of Monday by jumping off the fifth floor of a leading Pune-based hospital where her minor son was undergoing treatment, police said.

    The woman left a purported note, requesting that care be taken of her children, they said.

    Representational Image

    Seema Balani, who lost her husband to cancer three months back, admitted her 13-year-old son to the hospital here in Maharashtra on Sunday as he was suffering from diabetes and kidney ailment and his COVID-19 test report was awaited, an official from Samarth police station said.

      She allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fifth floor of the hospital, he said.

      "Before taking the extreme step, she left a brief note in the room where her son was being treated, asking for care to be taken of her children," he said.

      The woman and her family used to live in Jamaica and they had come to India for the treatment of her husband who was suffering from cancer, he said.

      "Her husband died three months back. It seems the deceased was under stress due to the death of her husband and son's ailment," the official said.

      An accidental death report has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added.

