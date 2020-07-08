  • search
    Woman dies after Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing, intense shelling on LoC

    Jammu, July 08: A 60 year old woman was killed after Pakistan targeted forward posts and villages with mortars along the Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. Another person was injured in the incident.

    Woman dies after Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing, intense shelling on LoC

    The deceased has been identified as Rasham Bi, a resident of Lanjote village in Mendhar.

    Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir

    The injured person identified as Hakam Bi is being treated after receiving splinter injuries.

    The Army retaliated befittingly. The firing stopped at 2.45 am, Jammu based defence spokesperson Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said. He said that Pakistan had resorted to unprovoked firing and intense shelling in Balakote and Mendhar sectors of Poonch at around 2 am on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.

    No Army personnel were injured in the firing

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 10:13 [IST]
