Woman, daughter booked for sexual assault on 17 year old boy

Shimla, July 1: A Nepalese woman and her daughter have been booked for alleged sexual assault on a 17-year-old boy for over three months in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, police said on Friday.

The district's Additional Superintendent of Police Shiv Kumar said an FIR has been registered against the woman, who is around 45 years of age, and her 22-year-old daughter on the basis of a complaint filed by the boy's father on Thursday.

He said the two women have been booked under section 373 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which deals with buying minor for purposes of prostitution and other related crimes.

The ASP said it is suspected that the entire episode had the consent of the boy, who is 17 year and six months old, hence, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were not included in the FIR.

Kumar said the accused were not arrested so far as the matter was being investigated on its merit.

The boy's father has alleged in his complaint that the woman and his daughter took his son to their house, kept him there and allegedly assaulted him sexually for three months, the ASP added.

Asked about the husband of the accused mother, the officer said it was not clear if she was separated or a widow. About the boy, the officer said he was a local resident and was not enrolled for formal schooling.

The officer did not share more details, saying investigation in the case is underway.

