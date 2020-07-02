Woman commits suicide two days after marriage

Muzaffarnagar, July 02: A 21-year-old newly married woman allegedly committed suicide at Kutesra village under Charthawal police station in the district, police said on Thursday.

They said the woman, Neha, was found hanging from the ceiling in her room on Wednesday evening and apparently a suicide note was written on the mirror saying that her in-laws were innocent and not responsible for her death.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination and investigation in the matter is going on, an official said.

Neha had married Sachin, 22, on Monday.

The incident came to light when she did not come out of her room and when her in-laws went to check on her she was found hanging from the ceiling, police said.