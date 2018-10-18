Woman Commission fails to get any #MeToo complain despite request made to victims

New Delhi, Oct 18: The #MeToo campaign has claimed minister of state for external affairs M J Akbar his job but National Women Commission has not received any complain from women protesting against it in social media so far however the Commission is ready to provide every legal assistance to these women. But no one has come forwards with her complain so far.

Chairperson of the National Women Commission Rekha Sharma said that in the past 15 days women working in film, TV and newspapers industries shared their experience of sexual abuses faced by them on social media with #MeToo. Sharma said that she contacted several of them to provide legal assistance but no one came forward to lodge her complain with the Commission. As long as no one comes forward to lodge complain how would the commission know that if they want any legal assistance or not. She said that women must raise voice in these matters but family could be the reason behind them for not taking any action.

Also Read | #MeToo: Maneka Gandhi requests political parties to constitute internal complaints committee

The chairperson said that the commission was unable to take cognizance as women will have to come to Commission to make their statements. No discrimination is made in the commission be it bureaucrat or politicians. The matter against M J Akbar must also be investigated. She said that she gets at least 10 complains every day either through shebox website or through woman and child development ministry so around 30-35 thousand complains the Commission receives everyday on which every possible action is taken. She said that the commission also tries to provide people including corporate houses about internal committee of Vishakha Guidelines. However, the matter remains as it is despite advisories issued and advertising released on the matter.

Also Read | MJ Akbar's defamation case: Court fixes Oct 31 as next date of hearing

Under the Vishakha Guidelines, an internal committee in the office must be constituted to hear such issues which will have a women as its chief and it must also ensured that the committee must not have less than half as its members. It must also have an external expert. It must also note that how many complains were made and what action was taken against them. It must also submit its report to the government. Any complain can be made before the internal assessment committee within three months of the incidence occurred.