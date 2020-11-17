Woman burnt alive in Bihar: Rahul Gandhi attacks Nitish Kumar's govt

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Nov 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the NDA government in Bihar after a woman was allegedly burnt alive and accused Nitish Kumar's government of "hiding" the incident for "electoral gains".

Along with his tweet attacking the state government, Rahul Gandhi tagged a media report which claimed that the incident of burning alive a young woman in Vaishali was kept under wraps as elections were on. The reports said that the woman died after fighting for life at a hospital for 15 days.

"Whose crime is more dangerous? Who did this inhuman act or the one who hid it for electoral gains so as to lay the foundation of his false 'good governance' over this 'misrule'?" Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

According to the media report, the woman was being harassed by a man from her village who, along with his friends, allegedly burnt her alive.