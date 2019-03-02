  • search
    Woman booked for blackmailing retired bank employee in Ghaziabad

    By PTI
    |

    Ghaziabad, Mar 02: An FIR was registered against a woman for reportedly blackmailing a retired bank employee here in a suspected honey-trap case, police said Friday.

    Woman booked for blackmailing retired bank employee in Ghaziabad (Representaitve image)
    According to the police, the accused woman was mounting pressure on the former bank manager to register his house in her name.

    She threatened to make public a video purportedly showing him in a compromising position if he did not heed to her demands.

    Investigations revealed that the woman had extorted nearly Rs 40 lakh from the man in this regard, Assistant Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said, adding the woman also manhandled the victim when he refused to budge.

    A complaint was submitted by the victim's wife to DIG Upendra Agarwal when she came to know about the matter following which the FIR was registered at Sihani Gate police station on Thursday, the officer said. The matter is being probed, police added.

    PTI

