    Woman BJD leader accused party MLA of misbehaviour

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Feb 26: A member of the Odisha Women's Commission and the ruling BJD accused a fellow party leader of "misbehaving" with her at his residence.

    Woman BJD leader accused party MLA of misbehaviour
    Image courtesy: AajiraOdisha

    Tilottama Nayak, a BJD leader from Kalahandi district, levelled the allegation against the party's Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

    "Bobby Babu (the MLA's nickname) misbehaved with me following which I had an argument with him. Several other women were present. He also used abusive language while talking to them. If I am not safe from an MLA, how can I give security to other women," Nayak told reporters.

    Also Read | BJD MLA manhandles slain CRPF jawan's uncle, tenders apology

    The alleged incident took place at the residence of Das in the city, when Nayak had gone to the law maker over a party-related matter.

    The BJD and the MLA in question have not yet made any comment on the issue.

    Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan sought a clarification from Patnaik.

    "This is an unfortunate incident that a member of the state commission for women is harassed by a sitting MLA," Pradhan said.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 5:58 [IST]
