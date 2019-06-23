  • search
    Woman arrested for impersonating ETV channel director via fake FB account

    Hyderabad, June 23: A woman was arrested on charges of creating a fake Facebook account in the name of 'Sridevi Tummala', the producer/director of ETV channel, causing damage to the reputation of the organization and for cheating innocent people.

    The Woman was identified as Y Sreelatha. Police arrested her from Bengaluru last night.

    Woman arrested for impersonating ETV channel director via fake FB account
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    According to the police, Y Sreelatha used to interact with aspirants and collect money on the promise of providing them roles in movies and television serials.

    SIM swap fraud? All you need to know about this online banking scam

    The suspect had also allegedly tarnished the reputation of the organization, apart from cheating aspiring actors after promising them roles.

    Based on a complaint lodged by BVR Murthy, Chief Manager, Eenadu Television Private Limited, a case of cheating under sections of the Information Technology Act was booked. Based on technical evidence, Sreelatha was arrested from Bengaluru.

    Earlier, she was arrested by the Hyderabad Cyber crime police in a matrimonial fraud case in 2017.

    Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
