Woman alleges Triple Talaq over WhatsApp from US-based husband; Maneka Gandhi steps in

Bengaluru woman gets triple talaq text from husband in US; Maneka Gandhi steps in

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Union minister Maneka Gandhi on Saturday assured help to a Bengaluru woman who was allegedly given triple talaq over WhatsApp by her US-based husband.

Taking to Twitter, the women and child development minister said she had reached out to Reshma Azeez's and requested details of the case.

"My ministry @MinistryWCD has taken up case of #TripleTalaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done," she said.

The minister also said that they have reached out to the brother of the woman for the details. "We have reached out to the brother of the woman and have requested for all details at gandhim@nic.in. She has been assured all assistance," Gandhi said.

Javeed Khan who is married to Reshma Azeez kept on abusing her, as per her complaint. "He started abusing me emotionally and kept insulting me. He never asked for a legal divorce but kept asking me to leave. In the initial days of the marriage, we lived UK and then moved to the US. Last month, he brought me back to Bengaluru. He later went back to the US, taking all my documents along. He wanted to resolve the issues between us after speaking with the families," Reshma said in her complaint.

"Once we reached, he left with his family, while I was stranded at the airport. He had taken away my passport, academic certificates and other identity cards. On December 4, a day after I filed the police complaint, he sent me talaq on WhatsApp," she added.

The couple has two kids, aged 13 and 10 who continue to live with Khan in Illinois, while he has cut off all communication with Reshma.

The message from Javeed, which was also sent to their family group reads, "TALAQ I am sending this message in my full sense and I am not under any influence of anger or intoxication. ALLAH as my witness. I, Dr. JAVEED KHAN (dob 01/19/1976), son of late Taj Ahmed pronounce TALAQ (Divorce) to RESHMA AZEEZ (dob 12/06/1978), daughter of Mr. Azeezuddin, according to ISLAMIC LAW OF SHARIAH, Meher has been completely fulfilled [sic]", reports News 18.

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court had struck down the validity of instant triple talaq among Muslims, following which the government had brought in an ordinance to criminalise the offence.

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the revised bill to make instant Triple Talaq - a practice among Muslim men to instantly divorce their wives by uttering "Talaq" thrice - a punishable offence after five-hour debate.

The proposed law makes Triple Talaq an offence with a jail term of up to three years and a fine for the husband, and makes the woman entitled to maintenance.