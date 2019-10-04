  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Woman allegedly assaulted by Durga puja committee members in Kolkata

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 4: A middle-aged woman was allegedly assaulted by members of a Durga Puja organizing committee in Sealdah area of the city after she objected that its puja marquee had blocked the entrance to her restaurant.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The restaurant owner had raised her voice that the decision of the puja committee to set up the pandal in front of her eatery and many other shops would affect their businesses during Durga Puja.

    However, the organizers denied the allegation saying, "We had an argument over the issue on Tuesday but she was not assaulted."

    It had earlier been decided that the organizers would leave a space of six feet in front of the shops but they did not do so, some shop keepers of the locality claimed.

    When the woman started recording on her mobile how the pandal had not left adequate space in front of the shops, some of the members of the organising committee allegedly pushed and assaulted her.

    Kolkata Durga puja themed on refugees amid fear over NRC

    She lodged a complaint with the police following which the law enforcers filed charges against the accused persons under Sections 354 (assault to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC.

    The woman said, she has also forwarded the complaint to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's helpline 'Didi Ke Bolo' (Tell Didi). The police said that the matter was being probed.

    More DURGA PUJA News

    Read more about:

    durga puja

    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue