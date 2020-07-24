WMCC meeting on cards as India tells China to work with it sincerely on restoration of peace

New Delhi, July 24: India has said that it sincerely expects China to work with it for complete disengagement and de-escalation and also full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

India has made it clear that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border area is the basis of the bilateral relationship. New Delhi further said that a meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to soon.

"I have made clear the position of the Government as regards the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along India-China border areas through a number of statements in the last several weeks. ... In my statement of June 26th, I had noted that the conduct of Chinese forces this year, including the deployment of large body of troops and changes in behaviour, accompanied by unjustified and untenable claims, has been in complete disregard of all the mutual agreements. We have also made it clear that India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and that we will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs said.

"The two sides have agreed during the conversation of the Special Representatives to work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. Both sides are engaged in discussions through the established diplomatic and military channels to achieve this objective expeditiously. I had informed last week that the 4th round of the meeting of the Senior Commanders was held on 14th July, where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement," he also said.

In this context, another meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is also expected to be scheduled soon. As we have stated earlier, the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship. Therefore it is our expectation that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives," the Ministry of External Affairs also added.