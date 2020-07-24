YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    WMCC meeting on cards as India tells China to work with it sincerely on restoration of peace

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 24: India has said that it sincerely expects China to work with it for complete disengagement and de-escalation and also full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas.

    Who is Galwan Valley named after and what is the India-China dispute about

    India has made it clear that maintaining peace and tranquility in the border area is the basis of the bilateral relationship. New Delhi further said that a meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected to soon.

    WMCC meeting on cards as India tells China to work with it sincerely on restoration of peace

    "I have made clear the position of the Government as regards the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along India-China border areas through a number of statements in the last several weeks. ... In my statement of June 26th, I had noted that the conduct of Chinese forces this year, including the deployment of large body of troops and changes in behaviour, accompanied by unjustified and untenable claims, has been in complete disregard of all the mutual agreements. We have also made it clear that India is fully committed to observing and respecting the LAC and that we will not accept any unilateral attempts to change the status quo along the LAC," Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson Ministry of External Affairs said.

    De-escalate tensions with India, US lawmakers tell China in legislation

    "The two sides have agreed during the conversation of the Special Representatives to work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas for full restoration of peace and tranquillity. Both sides are engaged in discussions through the established diplomatic and military channels to achieve this objective expeditiously. I had informed last week that the 4th round of the meeting of the Senior Commanders was held on 14th July, where they also discussed further steps to ensure complete disengagement," he also said.

    In this context, another meeting of the Working Mechanism Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs is also expected to be scheduled soon. As we have stated earlier, the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the basis of our bilateral relationship. Therefore it is our expectation that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquillity in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives," the Ministry of External Affairs also added.

    More INDO CHINA News

    Read more about:

    indo china line of actual control

    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 8:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue