Witness dead! ED’s shocking claim during hearing on Kamal Nath’s nephew’s bail plea

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 31: The Enforcement Directorate said that it believes that a witness in the AgustaWestland case may have been killed. The submission was made before a Delhi court.

The ED said that the witness who has been missing for the past four months may have been killed. The submission was made while opposing the anticipatory bail plea filed by Rahul Puri, who is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath.

The ED identified the witness as K K Khosla, a 73 year old man. He had retracted his statement and has been missing for the past four months, the ED Special Public Prosecutor, D P Singh told Special Judge Arvind Kumar.

Khosla worked for Puri and had earlier recored a statement with the ED, where details relating to financial transactions were given. Singh further told the court that he did not destroy any documents. They feared him because of that and he is not to be found. I don't know what has happened to him. We have a genuine apprehension that he has been made to flee and not return. In May when the IT department conducted a search, he had retracted his statement and went underground, the ED further submitted.

While opposing the bail plea, the ED said that Puri was an influential person. He is a flight risk and can tamper with the evidence. One witness, we believe must have been killed. We are unable to reach him. The family is in a state of shock and are too scared to even file an FIR, the ED also said.

Puri is under the scanner of the ED for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal through his companies. The ED says that it has traced transactions to the tune of one million dollars from Christian Michel to Puri's company.

Appearing for Puri, senior advocate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the ED's probe was politically motivated. After 25 meetings with Puri and 200 hours of questioning, they still land up at his house and call him an absconder.

The ED however countered the argument and said that Puri fled from their custody on Friday and went to the Lalit Hotel to meet his lawyers and prepare for anticipatory bail.