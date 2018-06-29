English
  Sports

Witness in Daati Maharaj rape case receives 'threats'

PTI
    Gurgaon, June 30: One of the witnesses in the rape case against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has lodged a police complaint, alleging that he had received threats from the associates of the former.

    Daati Maharaj. PTI file photo
    Daati Maharaj. PTI file photo

    In his complaint, Sachin Jain, a prime witness in the rape case against Daati Maharaj, has stated that at around 11.30 pm on June 23, while he was returning from Sohna with his family in a car, six men in an SUV intercepted their vehicle, the police said on Thursday.

    The men, who claimed to be associates of Daati Maharaj, held Jain on gunpoint and asked him to step out of the car, the complaint stated.

    The men threatened Jain with dire consequences if he spoke to the media or gave any evidence against Daati Maharaj in court, it added.

    "We received a complaint from Sachin Jain on June 26 and lodged an FIR on the basis of it at the Badshahpur police station. Jain has demanded police protection for him and his family members," a senior police officer said.

    The police were examining the CCTV footage obtained from the area and a probe was underway, he added.

    Daati Maharaj has been accused of rape by a woman who used be his follower.

    PTI

