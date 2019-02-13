  • search
    Without Citizenship Bill, seats will go to Bangladeshi Muslims: Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Dudhnoi (Assam), Feb 13: Assam Minister and senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma today expressed disappointment over non-passing of the Citizenship Bill in Rajya Sabha and said that without it the seats in the state would go to 'Bangladeshi Muslims'.

    Himanta Biswa Sarma
    Himanta Biswa Sarma

    Sarma, who is also the convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, said his party is committed to the Bill and it will fight the elections with this resolution. The Bill is set to lapse on June 3 with the Rajya Sabha being adjourned sine die on the last day of the Budget session, the last parliamentary session before the Lok Sabha polls. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on January 8.

    [Citizenship, triple talaq Bills lapse as Rajya Sabha adjourns sine die]

    "I think not passing the Bill in Rajya Sabha is a defeat for Assam. Without the Bill, 17 (assembly) constituencies will go to Bangladeshi Muslims," he told reporters.

    "Who will save the (Assamese) community?" Sarma added.

    The NDA does not have majority in the Rajya Sabha so it could not introduce the document. But it will bring in the legislation again once the BJP-led alliance gets majority, he said.

    [Protests rage on in Assam over Citizenship Bill]

    "My party supports the Bill. BJP is committed and will be committed to it forever. BJP will fight (the elections) with this commitment," Sarma said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 13, 2019, 22:17 [IST]
