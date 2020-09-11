Within 4 hours, Maharashtra's Palghar hit by eight earthquakes

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Sep 11: As many as eight low-intensity earthquakes hit Palghar, Maharashtra within four hours on Friday morning. The earthquakes were in the range of 2.2 to 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

"The earthquake tremors were felt in Dahanu and Talasari tehsils of Palghar. No loss of life was reported so far," the officials have said.

Coronavirus outbreak: India records 96,551 new COVID-19 cases, tally goes past 4.5 million mark

According to reports, the first earthquake was recorded at 3:29 am; it was followed by 3.5 and 3.6 magnitude quakes at 3:57 am and 7:6 am, respectively.

Dahanu Sub Divisional Officer Ashima Mittal said, "Besides these three earthquakes, which were above 3.0 magnitude, five others were experienced between 3 am and 7 am."

NEP 2020: Students should be taught in mother tongue till class 5, says PM Modi

Kadam also said the local tehsildars have been instructed to carry out inspection of the villages.

Sushant Death Case: Rhea Chakraborty denied bail by a Mumbai court, will stay in jail|Oneindia News

These two tehsils have been experiencing low-intensity earthquakes over the last few days. During the intervening night of Friday and Saturday last week, four such quakes had been recorded. One of them was of 4.0 magnitude, officials said.

Mittal said that in view of the series of tremors experience of late, big tents have been set up on open grounds in the villages of these two tehsils so that local residents can move in there if they feel unsafe in their houses.

Following the last week's tremors, walls of some houses in Dahanu and Talasari had collapsed, while several other houses had developed cracks.