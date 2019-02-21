  • search
    Withdrawal of security to mainstream political activists is 'retrograde': Omar Abdullah

    Srinagar, Feb 21: In a veiled attack against the BJP, National Conference Chief Omar Abdullah alleged that forces that are acting against Kashmiri have the support of the ruling party. Omar Abdullah was addressing a press conference over Pulwama terror attack.

    Withdrawal of security to mainstream political activists is retrograde: Omar Abdullah
    National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah

    Omar Abdullah, said, "There are many places from where we were informed that Kashmiris are being targeted. Students who have nothing to do with politics or even Kashmir itself are being targeted. It seems that these forces that are acting against Kashmiri have the support of the ruling party."

    Also Read | To avenge Pulwama, huge standoff, air strikes, limited ground offensive in the offing?

    When Naxals kills CRPF forces in Chhattisgarh there was no boycott against the state. No one from Chhattisgarh was shunted away. Are we being targeted only because we are Kashmiris.

    We've never been in favor of violence and terror, we've only vouched for solution through dialogue. When we talk of dialogue we're branded anti-nationals but in joint statement with Saudi Arabia, the two leaders talk about composite dialogue.

    Withdrawal of security:

    Abdullah termed as a "retrograde" step the withdrawal of security to some mainstream political activists in Jammu and Kashmir, noting that it will weaken the political activity in the state.
    "Withdrawal of security to mainstream political workers & office bearers is a retrograde step that will only weaken political activity in the valley. This is regardless of the fact that no one from Nation Conference has had their security withdrawn in yesterday's list," he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
