With you Karnataka rebel MLA tell Congress

    Bengaluru, Jan 25: The Congress appears to have won the rebels over in Karnataka. Ramesh Jarkiholi and Mahesh K, who were untraceable for several weeks have written to former chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah pledging their loyalty to the party.

    It may be recalled that they had been sent notices after their failed to turn up for the Congress Legislature Party meeting last week at a resort, where the rest of the MLAs were holed up.

    Also Read | Karnataka: JDS minister's 'Bloody Lady' remark stirs row

    Siddaramaiah told the media that the situation does not appear as is being projected in the media. Four people had not come for the meeting and I had issued notices to them. Three have now replied and said that they are very much with the party. They never would leave the party and had not met BJP leaders either, Siddaramaiah said.

    A copy of the reply was not made public, but Jarkiholi according to sources had cited personal reasons in his letter. There is no question of me switching over and I shall always remain loyal to the party, he is said to have written.

    congress karnataka siddaramaiah

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 8:28 [IST]
