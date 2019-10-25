With unconditional support from independents, Khattar set to take oath as Haryana CM

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 25: Manohar Lal Khattar will return as the Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time.

Although there is no official confirmation, Khattar will take oath by today or latest by tomorrow. Earlier 5 independent MLAs held a meeting with BJP's working president J P Nadda at New Delhi. They have offered unconditional support to the BJP.

When the party fell short, there was speculation rife that Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar may be dropped. However, both Narendra Modi and Amit Shah made it clear that it would be Khattar who would head the state.

Prime Minister, Modi said that the people of Maharashtra and Haryana have reposed trust in the CMs and they will work even harder in the next five years. Shah has been holding hectic deliberations and had on Thursday even cancelled his prior engagements.

The BJP is in talks with the independents as of now. Two independent MLAs, Ranjit Singh and Gopal Kanda will hold talks with the BJP today. Sources tell OneIndia that they would lend their support.

On the other hand, Congress headed by Sonia Gandhi would hold deliberations with party leads and discuss government formation. Congress would discuss on the negations with potential allies and try and form the government in Haryana. For Congress, a lot would depend on the JJP, which ended up with an impressive 10 seats. The JJB has not given any inclination as to which party it would support.

The source added that the JJB is playing the wait and watch the game. As of now, the party seems to be more inclined towards the BJP, the source also added.

Haryana got a fractured mandate, resulting in a hung Assembly, with the BJP winning 40 seats, Congress 31, JJP 10, independents 8 and INLD one.

The eight successful Independent MLAs play a key role for the BJP to reach the magic figure of 46 in the 90-member House.