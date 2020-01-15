  • search
Trending Makar Sankranti Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With thrust on technology, Delhi likely to witness higher voter turnout

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: The Delhi polls will see more thrust on use of technology complemented with massive campaigns in the run-up, Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said and hoped the twin-edged strategy will lead to a greater turnout than in 2015.

    In an exclusive interview to PTI, Singh said his office will soon launch a mega, multi-domain outdoor campaign ahead of the February 8 elections to draw large number of electorate to the polling booths.

    With thrust on technology, Delhi likely to witness higher voter turnout
    Representational Image

    "The 2020 Delhi polls will be tech-driven with greater use of technology elements like mobile apps, QR codes, social media interface, seeking to enhance the experience of all categories of voters, before polling or on the voting day. And we are trying to make the best use of it," he said.

    According to Singh, focussed campaigns have been planned by his office to reach out to different sections of voters, aiming to break the "urban apathy" of the electorate.

    Delhi Elections: AAP announces list of 70 candidates; Kejriwal to fight from New Delhi

    "We are soon going to launch a very focussed massive outdoor publicity campaign to appeal to voters to exercise their franchise. Under this, metro stations and select coaches on certain corridors, bus shelters, and other public places having high footfall will be used," Singh told PTI.

    He said the CEO Office has also partnered with 'Josh Talks' platform to reach out to young electorate and first-time voters.

    More VOTER TURNOUT News

    Read more about:

    voter turnout campaigns ranbir singh chief electoral officer delhi assembly elections 2020

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 8:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue