    With the fall of the Karnataka coalition, Congress rules only one southern state

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 24: The Congress-JD(S) lost the trust vote on Tuesday and paved the way for the BJP to form the government in Karnataka.

    Incidentally, this was the only state in South India apart from Puducherry that was ruled by the Congress.

    With the fall of the Karnataka coalition, it is now ‘Congress mukth South India’
    File photo

    Telangana is ruled by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, while in Andhra Pradesh, it is the YSRCP. In Tamil Nadu it is the AIADMK which is the party in power, while in Kerala the coalition government is being ruled by the Left Democratic Front led by the Communist Party of India.

    After a week of drama and several postponements, the trust vote was finally taken on Tuesday. When the voting was set to take place, BJP leader pressed for a division of votes. Following the headcount, the results were counted and then the Speaker announced that the government had lost the trust vote.

    Karnataka coalition falls 99-105, BJP set to form next government

    With several MLAs staying absent from the 225 member House, the magic number was 103. The coalition had 100 including the Speaker. Since the Speaker does not vote unless there is a tie, only 99 voted in favour of the trust vote.

    105 BJP MLAs voted against the trust vote. Immediately after the result was declared, Yeddyurappa flashed his trademark victory sign.

