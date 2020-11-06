YouTube
    With terror, naxal cases on the rise, NIA sets up branch at Ranchi

    New Delhi, Nov 06: The National Investigation Agency has set up an office in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

    The office at HEC Colony, Sector 2, Dhruva, Ranchi was inaugurated by by Y C Modi, the director of the NIAS. DGP of Jharkhand, M V V Rao was also present at the occasion.

    NIA had set up a Camp Office at Ranchi, in June, 2017, which has now been upgraded to full- fledged Branch Office headed by an SP rank officer.

    The jurisdiction of the NIA Ranchi Branch extends to the states of Bihar and Jharkhand. Presently, NIA Branch Office, Ranchi is investigating 14 cases related to Terror Funding, Maoist Insurgency and Human Trafficking.

    Story first published: Friday, November 6, 2020, 8:50 [IST]
