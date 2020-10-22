With tensions escalating with China, India completes final trial of Nag anti-tank missile

Deployment of Shaurya, a sign that India is unwilling to backdown to Chinese aggression

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 22: The final trial of the Nag anti-tank missile using a live warhead was completed successfully by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at 6.45 am today. It would now be inducted in the Indian Army.

The Nag anti-tank missile is now ready for induction as it has completed 10 successful user trials with the weapon finding and also hitting the target. This would mean that the Indian Army will not have to import this weapon from Isreal of the United States for a range of four kilometres. India had to buy 200 pieces of Spike anti tank missiles from Israel as emergency purchases. The Spikes were purchased from Israel following the Galwan Valley clash on June 15.

On October 12, the Nirbhay cruise missile was launched by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from Odisha's test facility into the Bay of Bengal.

However it was decided to abort the trial a few minutes later.

Earlier this month India said that it was all set to induct Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile into the Indian Army and Navy. This would be done after the 7th trial which is scheduled for next month. The 1,000 kilometre rocket booster missile has a single shot kill ration of more than 90 per cent. The formal induction of the missile was cleared by the Defence

Acquisition Council headed by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Sources tell OneIndia that a limited number of missiles have already been moved to the Line of Actual Control (LAC), where India is locked in a tense standoff with China.

India on Wednesday successfully test fired the supersonic cruise missile BrahMos having a range of around 400 km, officials said. The BrahMos cruise missile travels at a speed of Mach 2.8, nearly three times that of sound.

The test firing of the missile was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) off the coast of Balasore in Odisha, the officials said.

BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land platforms.

The Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile travels at a speed of 0.7 mach. It has not terrain hugging and sea skimming capability which helps it to avoid detection.

The sophisticated missile with a strike range of 1,000 km was test launched from a specially-designed launcher last year. Powered by a solid rocket motor booster, 'Nirbhay' missile with a turbo-fan engine is guided by a highly advanced inertial navigation system.

After the missile achieves designated altitude and velocity the booster motor is separated and the torfan engine automatically switches on taking over further propulsion, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist associated with this project said.

He said that mid-way in its flight, missile's wing opens up by the commands generated by the sophisticated on board computer for stabilising the flight path.

The missile was tracked with the help of ground based radars and it's health parameters were monitored by indigenous telemetry stations by team of professionals from DRDO's ITR and LRDE (Electronics & Radar Development Establishment).

The maiden test flight of Nirbhay held on March 12, 2013, had to be terminated midway for safety reasons due to malfunction of a component. However, the second launch on October 17, 2014, was successful.