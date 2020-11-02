With talks not yielding desired results, PM Modi, Xi to meet thrice this month

After first phase voting, it is clear that Nitish Kumar is all set to form govt again: PM Modi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 02: Amidst the tensions with China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president, Xi Jinping are likely to meet thrice this month.

The two leaders will meet at summits of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation on November 10, the BRICS summit on November 17 and G20 summit on November 21.

While the BRICS and SCO grouping will be hosted by Russia, the G-20 will be organised by Saudi Arabia.

Both leaders are meeting for the first time after tensions broke out between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The meeting of the two leaders is important considering the fact that several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have not yielded the desired results.

PM Modi, Chinese President Jinping to attend BRICS Summit virtually on Nov 17

The SCO is a more important forum for India to underscore concerns about terrorism and also the need to respect regional integrity and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, sources tell OneIndia that the issue is being dealt with an immense amount of patience. We do not expect a quick fix, but want a long lasting solution to the issue. It is important that we keep talking and hence the dialogue channels have been kept open the source also said.

China during the negotiations with India has made certain unacceptable demands with regard to de-escalation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

China suggested it would patrol till Finger 5 of Pangong Tso, whole India would patrol till Finger 3. This arrangement is unacceptable to India because Finger 4 will become part of occupied Aksai Chin.

Sources familiar with the developments tell OneIndia that if this proposal by the Chinese is accepted then Finger 4 becomes out of bounds. This has been outrightly rejected, the official said.

The Chinese perception of the LAC by a 1959 line runs through Finger 4 of the Pangong Tso lake. On the other hand, the Indian perception is that the line runs through Finger 8 of the lake. The People's Liberation Army has built a road right up to Finger 4 from Finger 8.

India has also rejected Beijing's proposal that the Army vacate Rezang La-Rechin La ridge line on the south bank of Pangong Tso. China had said that this could be the first part of the disengagement process.

China to begin construction of Sichuan-Tibet railway close to India's border

After the military commander level talks held last month, India and China said that both sides held that discussions were constructive and marked by enhanced understanding of each other's positions. India and China agree to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels. It was agreed at Sino-India talks to maintain dialogue for mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible, the Indian Army also said.