With surge in COVID cases, Punjab imposes daily night curfew from tomorrow

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Chandigarh, Aug 20: Amid rising coronavirus cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday ordered a series of emergency measures, including extension of weekend lockdown, with daily night curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in all 167 cities and towns in the state from August 21.

Covid-19 curfew in Punjab again | Surge in Covid cases in Punjab | Oneindia News

Besides, the CM also ordered a total ban on all gatherings except weddings and funerals across the state till August 31.

The government and private offices will work at 50 per cent capacity till the end of this month, as per the directives issued by the CM during a video conference meeting to review the COVID situation in the state.

Punjab has been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases and death toll for the last several days. On Wednesday, the state had reported 36,083 coronavirus cases with 920 deaths so far.