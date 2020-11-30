With Stan in judicial custody, why the NIA does not need to provide a straw, sipper

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 30: The National Investigation Agency has said that Stan Swamy is a hardcore CPI(Maoist) activist. He had been chargesheeted by the NIA earlier this year along with seven other accused for their role in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The reports claiming that NIA recovered straw and sipper from accused Stan Swamy and sought 20 days' time from the court to respond to Stan Swamy's plea to allow him a straw and sipper in Taloja Central Jail, are false, incorrect and mischievous as NIA neither recovered any straw and sipper from the accused nor sought 20 days time to file reply in said application.

Accused Stan Swamy was propagating among other cadres that the arrest of the urban CPI (Maoist) cadres from different parts of country, particularly in Maharashtra has caused a huge irrevocable damage to CPI (Maoist). He received funds from other Maoist cadres for furtherance of the activities of CPI (Maoist). He is convener of PPSC, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist). Incriminating documents related to communications for furthering the activities of the banned terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) were seized from his possession.

Stan was arrested for his involvement in the activities of the CPI (Maoist) and for the furtherance of the agenda of the banned terror organisation as of the conspirators in the Bhima Koregaon case.

The NIA said that Stan had filed an application in the court for getting back a straw and sipper, which he falsely claimed was kept by the NIA. While the court issued directions to provide him with the straw and sipper, the NIA said that since he is in judicial custody, the matter is between the jail authorities and the accused.