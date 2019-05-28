With Southwest Monsoon 2019 round the corner, moderate rains likely in Bengaluru today

  • search
    New Delhi, May 28: With Southwest Monsoon 2019 round the corner, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura on May 28.

    Bengaluru:

    With Southwest Monsoon 2019 round the corner, pre-Monsoon activities have gradually started picking up pace across southern parts of the country. Last 48 hours have seen some good rainfall across South Interior Karnataka and adjoining areas, particularly Bengaluru. As per Skymet weather, moderate rain expected with one or two heavy spells over South Interior Karnataka for next two to three days. Cities like that of Bengaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya and Mysuru may also receive good rains during this period.

    Delhi:

    This summer season, temperatures in Delhi have remained under check till now due to on and off pre-Monsoon activities. On May 17, Delhi had recorded scattered rains and thundershowers, which had led to drop in the temperatures. As per Skymet weather, both day and night temperatures across Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad are set to increase. At least for the next one week, we do not expect any pre-Monsoon activity in terms of rain or thundershowers.

    Kolkata:

    The state of West Bengal has witnessed very good rains this pre-Monsoon season. As per Skymet weather, the weather of Gangetic West Bengal is expected to remain dry for at least next three days while, intermittent rains will be observed in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. The intensity of rains will not be heavy though.

    Tripura:

    On Saturday, due to overflow of the river Juri and river Kakti over the northern parts of Tripura i.e. North Tripura, Unakoti and Dhalai, flash floods had struck many parts of Tripura causing many disruptions in people's day to day lives. As per Skymet weather, the situation is likely to worsen further as during the next 48 hours, rain and thundershowers will lash parts of the region especially parts of Tripura with increased intensity.

    Tuesday, May 28, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
