With snow melting rapidly, Chinese may find it hard to hold on to positions at LAC

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: The Chinese would find it difficult to hold on positions in the Galwan, Pangong Tso, Gogra and Hot Springs.

A top official tells OneIndia that these are untenable and if Beijing does not restore the status quo ante, the stand off could continue into the winter months.

The officer also noted that the water level of the Galwan River had risen sharply due to the increase in temperature. The snow is also melting at a rapid pace as a result of which any position held on the river bank is dangerous.

On the ground the reality is that there has been no de-escalation. This would continue for more time and India is well prepared to face any eventuality. We are realistic about the situation and are prepared for a long long, the officer cited above also said.

There have been three rounds of talks between the military commanders of both sides. While both sides have spoken about the need for de-escalation, there has been no change on the ground that has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force is significantly enhancing deployment of its frontline jets, attack helicopters and transport fleet in all its key bases guarding the airspace along the Line of Actual Control in view of heightened border tension with China in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

The IAF has also pressed into service a fleet of C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft as well as C-130J Super Hercules in transporting heavy military equipment and weaponry to several forward bases to further ramp up India's military preparedness in the region.

The IAF is also using its Ilyushin-76 fleet to transport troops to various areas along the Line of Actual Control, the 3,500 km de-facto border between India and China, the people cited above said.

They said the force has already moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar.

It has also deployed Apache attack choppers and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters to transport troops to various forward locations.

The frontline fighter jets have increased their sorties in Ladakh and nearby areas in the last few days as part of increased alert level, and probably as a response to expanded activities of the Chinese air force, the people said.