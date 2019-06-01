  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    With Shah at Home, expect an iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: The big news at the Union Home Ministry was a change of guard. Amit Shah replaced Rajnath Singh as the Home Minister of India and the message that was sent our was loud and clear.

    An iron fist-no nonsense-no appeasement policy is what one would witness with Shah in charge. During his stint as a home minister in Gujarat, he had a similar policy, which saw several successful operations against terrorists.

    Amit Shah
    Amit Shah after taking charge of the home ministry. PTI file.

    Sources say that the ministry would undergo a major change under Shah and the approach will be even more hard against terrorists, separatists, naxals and their friends in the cities.

    When it comes to Shah, he wants the job done. He has always had a clear approach when it came to dealing with terror or crimes. Yes, he has been criticised for his approach many times, but the fact is that he did not care much about it as it was more important for him to clean up the mess, officers who have worked with him say.

    Amit Shah takes charge as Home Minister

    Officials in the Home Ministry tell OneIndia that while Rajnath Singh too had given a free hand to the security forces, Shah would have a different approach. The policy would be more muscular when it comes to dealing with terrorists and naxalites.

    Shah would have a big role to play in Jammu and Kashmir. While he would not deviate from the existing policy on Kashmir, he would ensure that the problem is solved earlier.

    In Kashmir, the immediate plan laid down by the agencies is to neutralise every terrorist. Following this, there is a major plan on the anvil to accommodate the Kashmiri Pandits. The cross border infiltrations too are a concern and the Army is ensuring that it comes down to nought.

    It's govt of Modi, Shah only, senior leaders sidelined: NCP

    Handling the naxalite issue would be another concern for Shah. The approach would be similar to that of the previous dispensation. Officials say that, this issue would be tackled with a two-pronged approach. The forces would continue to going after them in the jungles, but more importantly the ideology propagated on their behalf in the cities would need to stop.

    Modi Sarkar 1.0 had taken action against those involved in the Bhima Koregaon violence. Many were found to be propagating on behalf of the naxalites and also collecting funds on their behalf. There has been a major squeeze on these issues and under Shah, it would go up a notch.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah union home minister

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue