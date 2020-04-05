With Sankrit Shloka, PM Modi leads country in lighting diyas to show collective resolve

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi led people on Sunday to express country's resolve to fight and win the battle against the coronavirus malady. PM Modi shared his photographs showing himself lighting up a lamp while standing in darkness.

Posting the images PM Modi also shared a shloka: "Shubham Karoti Kalyanam, Deepam Shubham Karoti Kalyaannam - Aarogyam Dhana-Sampadaa Shatru-Buddhi-Vinaashaaya Diipa-Jyotir-Namostute," to drive home the message.

The Sanskrit couplet means salutations to the light of the lamp which brings auspiciousness, health and prosperity and destroys inimical feelings.

Millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles and diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night, responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus with this symbolic gesture.

Much before the designated time of 9 pm, people turned off lights at their homes while lamps and candles lit up the streets as people stood in their balconies and at entrance doors in unison.

Fireworks, sounds from beating of thalis, conches, whistles and police sirens were heard. At many places the air resonated with the sounds of devotional songs, mantras and national anthem, in scenes similar to the ones seen across the country on March 22 when Modi had sought to rally Indians by asking them to come out briefly at 5 pm to show gratitude to health and other essential service providers.