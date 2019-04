With Rs 1.21 cr, BJP tops list of Political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranks 6th

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 04: Politicians and their parties have been spending huge amounts of money while promoting themselves on social media, but never was the expenditure known. Internet search giant engine Google on Thursday took initiative of making public the details of advertisements (ads) related to politics and issues of national importance.

According to Google's Indian Transparency Report, released on Thursday, political parties and their affiliates have spent Rs 3.76 crore on advertisements since February 19, 2019.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has topped the chart of political advertisers on Google with an advertisement spent share of around 32 per cent, while its rival Congress is ranked sixth with a meagre 0.14 per cent share.

The BJP emerged as the top advertiser with a total advertisement expense of Rs 1.21 crore, accounting for around 32 per cent of the total advertisement expenses on Google, it said.

While the Congress party was ranked sixth with total expenditure on the advertisement of Rs 54,100 on Google.

BJP was followed by Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party, which spent a total of 1.04 crore on advertisements, according to the report.

Pammi Sai Charan Reddy, another advertiser, spent Rs 26,400 to promote YSR Congress Party candidates.

Pramanya Strategy Consulting Private Limited, which was promoting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and its chief Chandra Babu Naidu, was ranked third with an advertisement expenditure of Rs 85.25 lakh, the report said.

Digital Consulting Pvt Ltd, another entity that also promoted Naidu and his party, was ranked fourth with a total spending of Rs 63.43 lakh.

Google blocked advertisement of four of 11 political advertiser due to violation of its ad policy, it said.