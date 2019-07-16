With rebels remaining firm, who is Congress-JD(S) counting on to win trust vote

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, July 16: The fate of the coalition in Karnataka hangs by a thread and on Thursday, the JD(S)-Congress government will face a trust vote.

BJP leader and former chief minister of Karnataka, B S Yeddyurappa sounded confident that the coalition will collapse and his party would form the government in the next four to five days.

The coalition on the other hand too sounded confident that it would pass the test on the floor of the house. Sources tell OneIndia that there would be some surprises on Thursday. They say that the rebels have not completely stopped talking to them.

Karnataka Crisis: SC to take up rebel MLAs' plea, BJP keeps close watch

The Congress is confident that Ramalinga Reddy, who had resigned would ultimately back the party. Further they also feel that Roshan Baig too would turn around and back them.

However the rebels, who are houses in Mumbai say that there is no question of them changing their mind. They are most likely to stay away from the trust vote and disobey the whip. This would mean that they will face disqualification.

The rebels stayed put at their hotels and even wrote to the police asking them to prevent senior Congress leaders from meeting them. Attempts were made by senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge to meet with the rebels.