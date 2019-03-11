With poll dates announced, what candidates can or can’t do on social media

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 11: The Election Commission of India has announced the poll dates for the Lok Sabha elections 2019.

While making the announcement, the ECI set in motion a strict set of guidelines for candidates. The EC also put in place a set of rules for candidates on what they cannot do on the social media. Here is the list: